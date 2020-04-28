Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

3 Toronto emergency child-care centre staff members test positive for coronavirus

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted April 28, 2020 10:32 pm
Updated April 28, 2020 10:36 pm
Toronto’s COVID-19 data will be leading direction for reopening the city
WATCH ABOVE: Toronto has seen its COVID-19 cases increase more than 50 per cent in the past 12 days. The city has now surpassed 5,000 cases and the Toronto’s medical officer of health says those numbers will continue to grow. But a new data portal is providing more information which could bring many hope. Matthew Bingley explains.

The City of Toronto is reporting three staff members at a child care centre for children of critical service workers have tested positive for coronavirus.

According to a statement issued late Monday, the employees work at the Jesse Ketchum Early Learning and Child Care Centre on Berryman Street near Yonge Street and Davenport Road.

The statement also said two children and two other staff members were tested and are awaiting their results.

READ MORE: Toronto opens 2 more emergency child-care centres for essential workers’ children

Officials said City staff are continuing to notify the families of the 58 children, as well as staff, who attended the centre between April 21 and Tuesday.

They are being asked to stay at home for two weeks following their last day at the centre, noting they are barred from attending any other emergency child care centres as a “precautionary measure.”

Story continues below advertisement
Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario extends emergency child care services for more types of essential workers
Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario extends emergency child care services for more types of essential workers

City staff said the Jesse Ketchum Early Learning and Child Care Centre will be closed for two weeks and it will have a “deep cleaning.” Toronto Public Health approval will be required before the centre reopens, according to the statement.

“Since opening on March 31, Toronto Children’s Services has been implementing enhanced infection prevention and control procedures that meet public health guidelines,” the statement said.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“This includes small group sizes for rooms, daily screening, including temperature checks of children and staff, as well as the development of enhanced infection prevention policies and procedures approved by Toronto Public Health and the Province.

READ MORE: Officials outline 7 criteria needed before restrictions can be loosened

“Children’s Services, in conjunction with Toronto Public Health, will be reviewing any other procedures that may be put in place to ensure the health and safety of families.”

Officials said the emergency child care centres at Metro Hall, Danforth Early Learning and Child Care, City Kids Early Learning and Child Care, Falstaff Early Learning and Child Care, Thomas Berry Early Learning and Child Care and Malvern Early Learning and Child Care will continue to remain open.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadaCanada Coronaviruscovid-19 newsCoronavirus CasesCity of TorontoCoronavirus TorontoCOVID-19 TorontoJesse Ketchum Early Learning and Child Care Centre
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.