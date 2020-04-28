3 Toronto emergency child-care centre staff members test positive for coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Toronto is reporting three staff members at a child care centre for children of critical service workers have tested positive for coronavirus.

According to a statement issued late Monday, the employees work at the Jesse Ketchum Early Learning and Child Care Centre on Berryman Street near Yonge Street and Davenport Road.

The statement also said two children and two other staff members were tested and are awaiting their results.

Officials said City staff are continuing to notify the families of the 58 children, as well as staff, who attended the centre between April 21 and Tuesday.

They are being asked to stay at home for two weeks following their last day at the centre, noting they are barred from attending any other emergency child care centres as a “precautionary measure.”

City staff said the Jesse Ketchum Early Learning and Child Care Centre will be closed for two weeks and it will have a “deep cleaning.” Toronto Public Health approval will be required before the centre reopens, according to the statement.

“Since opening on March 31, Toronto Children’s Services has been implementing enhanced infection prevention and control procedures that meet public health guidelines,” the statement said.

“This includes small group sizes for rooms, daily screening, including temperature checks of children and staff, as well as the development of enhanced infection prevention policies and procedures approved by Toronto Public Health and the Province.

“Children’s Services, in conjunction with Toronto Public Health, will be reviewing any other procedures that may be put in place to ensure the health and safety of families.”

Officials said the emergency child care centres at Metro Hall, Danforth Early Learning and Child Care, City Kids Early Learning and Child Care, Falstaff Early Learning and Child Care, Thomas Berry Early Learning and Child Care and Malvern Early Learning and Child Care will continue to remain open.

Three staff at Jesse Ketchum Early Learning and Child Care Centre, one of the City of Toronto’s seven licensed child care centres, have tested positive for COVID-19. News release: https://t.co/fWCKbZo4AV pic.twitter.com/pbrP5qftu8 — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) April 29, 2020

