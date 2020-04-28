Menu

Canada

Coronavirus: SickKids COVID-19 outbreak infects teen patient’s parents, clinical team member

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 28, 2020 5:32 pm
The Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto is shown on Thursday, April 5, 2018. Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children says it now has two patients with unrelated cases of COVID-19 — and one of them is linked to an outbreak that infected their parents and a member of the clinical team.
The Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto is shown on Thursday, April 5, 2018. Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children says it now has two patients with unrelated cases of COVID-19 — and one of them is linked to an outbreak that infected their parents and a member of the clinical team. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children says it now has two patients with unrelated cases of COVID-19 — and one of them is linked to an outbreak that infected their parents and a member of the clinical team.

SickKids says the outbreak involves a teenage patient who was in an inpatient unit specializing in hematology/oncology.

They say all patients on the affected unit have tested negative for COVID-19 and that everyone who has been exposed or suspected to have been exposed has been notified.

READ MORE: Inpatient at Toronto’s SickKids hospital diagnosed with COVID-19

The other case involves a patient who tested positive Tuesday morning, after arriving Monday.

Both patients were being cared for in a unit with dedicated procedures and processes developed for COVID-19 cases.

SickKids says it is investigating how the virus was transmitted, along with Toronto Public Health.

Global News goes inside Humber River ICU

“While this is certainly not the kind of news we want to be sharing, the fact is we have been fortunate at SickKids thus far — these are our first positive inpatient cases since the pandemic started over six weeks ago,” Dr. Ronald Cohn, president and CEO of SickKids, said Tuesday in a release.

“I have full and absolute confidence in our teams here at SickKids and in our ability to continue to provide the best possible care, while protecting the safety of our patients, families and staff.”

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In Canadacovid-19 newsCoronavirus CasesSickKidsSickKids HospitalSickKids COVID-19
