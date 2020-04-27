Coronavirus: Inpatient at Toronto’s SickKids hospital diagnosed with COVID-19

Toronto’s SickKids hospital says a teenage inpatient recently tested positive for the coronavirus Saturday.
The Hospital for Sick Children said Monday all necessary “prevention and control measures” were taken to ensure the safety of all patients, staff and family.
In an update Monday, Toronto’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Eileen de Villa, said the patient is in isolation and is currently stable.
READ MORE: Coronavirus: Ontario releases gradual reopening plan, though no dates providedAll other patients on the floor were tested the same day and all results came back negative. Clinical team members were also tested and are in self-isolation as they wait for their results.
The hospital said it is now investigating as to how the teenager got the virus, but that risk to other patients, family and staff members is low.
As of Monday morning, Ontario reported 14,856 coronavirus cases and 892 deaths.
