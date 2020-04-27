Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Inpatient at Toronto’s SickKids hospital diagnosed with COVID-19

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted April 27, 2020 4:13 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario Premier Doug Ford unveils new support for front-line workers
The provincial government announced a $4 per hour raise over the next four months for front-line workers who are helping fight COVID-19. Workers will also receive a monthly bonus of $250 if they work more than 100 hours in a month over the next four months.
Toronto’s SickKids hospital says a teenage inpatient recently tested positive for the coronavirus Saturday.

The Hospital for Sick Children said Monday all necessary “prevention and control measures” were taken to ensure the safety of all patients, staff and family.

In an update Monday, Toronto’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Eileen de Villa, said the patient is in isolation and is currently stable.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Ontario releases gradual reopening plan, though no dates provided

All other patients on the floor were tested the same day and all results came back negative. Clinical team members were also tested and are in self-isolation as they wait for their results.

The hospital said it is now investigating as to how the teenager got the virus, but that risk to other patients, family and staff members is low.

As of Monday morning, Ontario reported 14,856 coronavirus cases and 892 deaths.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

