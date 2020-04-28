Toronto police warn of increase in various coronavirus-related scams

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police are advising the public to be vigilant amid an increase in various coronavirus-related scams.

In a news release Tuesday, officials said the scams have been appearing online over the past several weeks.

Some include text messages requesting banking information for processing emergency government benefits related to COVID-19, demands for immediate payment with threats of cancelling services like streaming sites and fines for leaving the house too many times in a day.

Officials said they have also received reports of emails with fraudulent links regarding special offers for COVID-19-related products, and delivery information for people who may be using a delivery service.

Police are also warning of websites that are claiming to sell COVID-19 testing kits, remedies or cleaning products.

Websites offering information from “health officials” which request personal information should also be avoided, police said.

Investigators said they have even received reports of different door-to-door and phone scams of people offering to shop for and deliver groceries, which often include a request for credit card information.

Among different tips provided, police are advising people to not click on random links, provide personal information, install unknown applications and use links sent through email or text to access online accounts.