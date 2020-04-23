Grieving without goodbye: Saskatchewan psychologist talks loss during pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Grief starts with goodbye, but the COVID-19 pandemic has made that impossible for some people to do in person.

Saskatoon psychologist Alexandra Froese said that makes an already painful process more difficult.

“It is heartbreaking to see your family member out there, not being able to reach out and show care and love in your regular ways,” Froese told Global News.

“There’s no simple solution to that, really, right now. We’re trying to all be resilient and creative.”

Finding closure can be challenging without an in-person farewell, she said, but there are other ways to say goodbye.

She recommends sending a conversational video or letter.

“Just to show that you’re still with them [and] they’re not alone,” Froese said.

“You’re with them with your heart, with your mind and … extending your care in that way. It looks a little bit different, but it’s still care.”

Ritual is a big part of the grieving process, she said, noting funerals are still possible with the province’s 10-person limit on gatherings.

“While it’s unusual, there could be benefits for some people,” she said.

“It can be just a bit more private. And for some people, that privacy and not having to take care of huge organization tasks, that actually could be a sense of relief.”

People can continue to honour their late friends and family by listening to their favourite music, recalling fond memories, and talking about them, Froese said.

“When we begin to share, that gives others the permission to share as well,” she said. “It creates more openness and more connection.”

