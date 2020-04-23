Union launches legal challenge to TransLink layoffs amid COVID-19 crisis

Send this page to someone via email

The union representing more than 5,000 Metro Vancouver transit workers says it is launching a legal challenge against recent layoffs.

TransLink announced Monday that 1,492 employees were temporarily let go across the company, citing financial losses of $75 million a month amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Unifor said in a statement Thursday says it will challenge the move, saying the Coast Mountain Bus Company, a TransLink subsidiary, breached the Labour Relations Code by laying off workers without giving 60-days’ notice. The union will seek to have the layoffs rescinded, or have workers paid during the 60 days.

TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond said Monday that recent financial losses left the transit authority with no other option, adding that he expected affected employees would be recalled when regular operations resume.

In a virtual Translink Mayors’ Council meeting held Thursday, Desmond said TransLink’s projected revenue shortfall could top $680 million this year, and help is needed from senior levels of government.

The union is urging its members to write to their member of parliament to demand emergency funds for public transit.

“Other critical transportation networks, such as airlines, have been granted access to federal subsidies,” Unifor Western Regional Director Gavin McGarrigle said in a statement.

“Let’s show essential services workers that we are committed to getting them to work safely and efficiently.”

Earlier this month, BC Ferries said it was rescinding temporary layoff notices “as an act of company support for our valuable employees at this uncertain time.”

About 1,400 ferry workers were laid off amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the BC Ferry and Marine Workers Union filed a complaint of unfair labour practice.

— With files from Janet Brown and Amy Judd