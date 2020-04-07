Union files complaint after 1,400 BC Ferries workers laid off due to COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

The BC Ferry and Marine Workers Union has filed a complaint of unfair labour practice with the BC Labour Relations Board after 1,400 workers were laid off last week amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

With an 80-per-cent drop in passengers in the last few weeks, BC Ferries also announced it was suspending service on the route between Horseshoe Bay in West Vancouver and Departure Bay in Nanaimo for 60 days.

Union president Graeme Johnston said the discharges were announced without an agreement in place with the union.

“It’s not legal, it’s not fair. It’s complete disrespect for the union, for its membership,” he said.

He said he wished BC Ferries had applied for the federal government’s 75-per-cent wage subsidy instead.

Global News has reached out to the corporation for comment.