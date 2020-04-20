TransLink to lay off 1,500 workers amid COVID-19 pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Hundreds of transit workers in Metro Vancouver will receive layoff notices Monday as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

In a statement, TransLink said 1,492 employees will be temporarily let go across the company.

Eighty unionized SkyTrain employees will be laid off with benefits continuing for 90 days.

Tony Rebelo, president of CUPE 7000, which represents SkyTrain workers, said in a statement to employees Monday that there will be a 40 per cent reduction in services, but only a nine per cent reduction in unionized staff. Other staff will receive potential layoff notices according to bumping and redeployment rights.

Unifor, which represents bus drivers, said in a statement Sunday night that it is asking all levels of government to come together and maintain service levels to keep passengers safe and the economy moving.

However, Translink CEO Kevin Desmond pointed to the transit authority losing $75 million a month amid the pandemic.

“We’re left with no other options. It’s not lost on me what an impact this decision will have on the lives of our employees and their families,” he said in the statement.

“I fully expect those affected will be recalled once TransLink returns to regular operations, which we are now planning for back-to-school in September, if consistent with provincial guidelines.”

Service will be cut further on buses, SkyTrain, SeaBus and West Coast Express beginning this week.

Senior executive salaries and board remuneration will be cut by 10 per cent and costs and program expenditures will also be reduced.

Cash reserves will also be used to sustain essential service through to the end of the year, TransLink said.

The transit authority has already announced that a fare increase set to come into effect on July 1 will be deferred.

Details on service changes (provided by TransLink)

SkyTrain Service

Beginning Wednesday (April 22), Expo and Millennium Line capacity will be further reduced. Expo Line capacity will be reduced by 20 per cent during peak hours. During middays, early evenings and weekends, capacity will be reduced by 20 to 40 per cent, depending on the time of day. These cuts are in addition to a 17-per-cent reduction during peak hours and a 20-per-cent reduction on Friday and Saturday evenings, which were implemented last month. Millennium Line capacity will be reduced by 15 per cent during peak hours. During middays, early evenings and weekends, capacity will be reduced by 20 to 40 per cent, depending on the time of day. These cuts are in addition to a 17-per-cent reduction during peak hours and a 20-per-cent reduction on Friday and Saturday evenings, which were implemented last month.

Canada Line capacity has been reduced by 18 per cent during peak hours.

Bus Service

Beginning Friday (April 24), 18 bus routes will be suspended. Suspended routes: 15, 32, 50, 68, 105, 131, 132, 143, 222, 480, 414, R3 Most of these routes have other transit as alternatives Suspended NightBus routes: N8, N15, N17, N22, N24, N35.

Beginning in early May, another 47 routes are expected to be suspended, and frequency reduced on many remaining routes. Expected route suspensions: 251, 252, 262, 280, 281, 282, 370, 563, 564, 044, 170, 181, 182, 231, 241, 247, 258, 345, 352, 354, 391, 393, 394, 395, 416, 509, 602, 603, 604, 606, 608, 614, 616, 617, 618, 619, 719, 722, 733, 741, 744, 748, 749, 791, 042, 150, 179. Precise timing for these suspensions and reductions will be released in due course.

TransLink is prioritizing service to routes serving hospitals and other health facilities.

Routes selected for suspension either duplicate other routes or are in low-ridership areas.

The number of people TransLink can move on buses was reduced to around 30 per cent of normal levels due to physical-distancing measures. Once all planned service reductions are implemented, the number of people TransLink can move will decrease further, to around 20 per cent of normal levels.

SeaBus Service

Beginning Wednesday (April 22), SeaBus will end service earlier. The last SeaBus sailing of the day will happen at 7:30 p.m. from Lonsdale Quay and 7:45 p.m. from Waterfront.

SeaBus will continue sailings every 30 minutes.

West Coast Express Service

Beginning Wednesday (April 22), West Coast Express trains One, Three, and Five will continue to operate on existing schedules but will have fewer cars.

Trains two and four remain suspended.