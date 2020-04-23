Menu

Canada

Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on April 23

By Nick Westoll , Gabby Rodrigues , Jessica Patton and Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted April 23, 2020 2:34 pm
WATCH ABOVE: Premier Doug Ford provides an update on Ontario's response to COVID-19

Here is a roundup of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Thursday:

634 new coronavirus cases in Ontario, total rises to 12,879 with 713 deaths

Ontario reported 634 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday and 54 additional deaths, bringing the provincial total to 12,879 cases.

The reported death toll has risen to 713.

Meanwhile, 6,680 people have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 51.9 per cent of cases.

Thursday’s report marks the highest single-day increase in positive cases. Tuesday saw 622 new cases.

Greater Toronto Area public health units account for 59.6 per cent of all cases in the province.

READ MORE: 634 new coronavirus cases in Ontario, total rises to 12,879 with 713 deaths

TTC lays off up to 1,200 employees as it grapples with COVID-19

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) announced Thursday it will be laying off almost 1,200 employees in an attempt to cost-save amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

TTC CEO Rick Leary said in a statement that the decision was not an easy one to make.

“We will take care of the impacted employees as best we can during this difficult time and I look forward to everyone returning to the TTC once ridership has returned to pre-COVID-19 levels,” he said.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: TTC announces layoffs as its forced to adapt amid COVID-19 pandemic

TTC’s Queensway Garage now has five positive cases of COVID-19

The Toronto Transit Commission says a total of five employees at the Queensway Garage have tested positive for the virus.

The TTC provides a COVID-19 case list of all infected employees within the transit system which now stands at 27.

At the bottom of the list is a service person and a coach technician, both from the Queensway Garage, who have recently tested positive. The other three include a bus maintenance garage coach technician, general body repair person painter, and a bus maintenance service person at the Etobicoke garage.

According to TTC spokesperson Stuart Green the maintenance staff will stay home until May 1. The garage will remain open with maintenance done by non-union staff for now and the facility will undergo a deep clean. There is no impact on bus operators or service.

Ontario’s emergency orders extended to May 6

The Ontario government has extended its coronavirus-related emergency orders until May 6.

Those orders, which were set to expire Thursday, include the closure of businesses deemed non-essential, outdoor park amenities, recreational areas, public places, bars and restaurants, limits on social gatherings, as well as limiting retirement and long-term care staff from working in more than one home.

“We are making steady progress in our battle against this deadly virus, but we are not out of the woods by a long shot,” Premier Doug Ford said in a statement.

READ MORE: Closure of Ontario’s non-essential businesses extended to May 6

Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau calls COVID-19 deaths in long-term care homes ‘unacceptable’
Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau calls COVID-19 deaths in long-term care homes ‘unacceptable’

Feds approve Ontario’s request for military help

The federal government has approved Ontario’s request for military assistance at long-term care homes amid the coronavirus pandemic, the country’s public safety minister has announced.

“Long-term care is a unique vulnerability in this pandemic,” Bill Blair said in a tweet.

“We will continue working together as team Canada to defeat #COVID19.”

READ MORE: Feds approve Ontario’s request for military help at long-term care homes

