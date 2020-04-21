Coronavirus: Pickering nursing home reports 31 residents have died of COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

A nursing home in Pickering is reporting that 31 residents have died of complications from COVID-19.

April Beckett, acting executive director of Orchard Villa, told Global News in a statement on Tuesday that the facility is experiencing an outbreak of the virus.

“Our main focus remains on the care and safety of our residents,” Beckett wrote.

“In the event of positive test results, our first priority is to make sure the resident is receiving adequate care for their symptoms and that their family is informed.”

She said all residents have been tested by Durham Region Public Health and the results are expected within a week.

As of Tuesday, she said there are 98 resident cases and 24 staff cases in the long-term care section of the facility. There were 17 resident cases and six staff cases in the retirement home section.

Beckett said the facility “has been experiencing staffing challenges” due to COVID-19, noting requests for help have been made to the Ontario government and to local hospitals.

“Despite the challenges caused by COVID-19, our primary focus remains on resident care and safety,” she said.

“We are working to take whatever measures are necessary to meet the needs of the people in our homes.”

Dr. Robert Kyle, Durham Region’s medical officer of health, issued a statement on Tuesday in response to the situation at Orchard Villa.

“We are currently working very closely with our partners at Lakeridge Health to provide assistance to Orchard Villa with this outbreak, and our legal teams are working together to enable Lakeridge Health to provide this support,” he said, noting more information will be released in the future.

“We understand that this is a very difficult and stressful time for families who have loved ones living in long-term care homes and retirement homes.

“Residents in long-term care homes and retirement homes are some of the most vulnerable members of our community and are at significantly greater risk of becoming ill from COVID-19 and suffering serious health consequences.”

NEWS RELEASE: Statement from Dr. Robert Kyle, Durham Region Medical Officer of Health regarding Orchard Villa, Pickering https://t.co/6IJrTX1tkt — Durham Region Health Department (@DurhamHealth) April 21, 2020