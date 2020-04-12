Coronavirus: 4 dead at Ajax nursing home, 25 residents and staff test positive for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

The company that operates an Ajax nursing home says four residents have died from coronavirus.

Sharon Ranalli, vice president of marketing and communications of Chartwell Retirement Residences, said in a statement on Sunday that a COVID-19 outbreak is occurring at Chartwell Ballycliffe Long-Term Care, which is located near Harwood Avenue South and Highway 401.

“Our sympathies are extended to the family and loved ones of these individuals. We are also very aware of how upsetting this is for all families with loved ones in this home,” she said.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Ranalli also said 16 residents and nine staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

READ MORE: 5 dead, 23 cases of COVID-19 at North York long-term care home

The confirmation comes as the company announced five residents died at Chartwell Gibson Long-term Care Resident in north-end Toronto. At that facility, Ranalli said 22 residents and a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

“We remain vigilant in our efforts to manage these outbreaks and thank our staff, residents and family members for their compliance and support of our efforts,” she said.

“We continue to follow infection control protocols and resident monitoring, active screen, isolation and the use of [personal protective equipment in addition to all recommendations of the chief medical officer and Toronto Public Health.”

As of Sunday morning, the Ontario government said there were 7,049 cases of COVID-19 in the province. In total, 274 Ontario residents have died and 3,121 cases have been deemed resolved.