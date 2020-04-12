Menu

Canada

Coronavirus: 5 dead, 23 cases of COVID-19 at North York long-term care home

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted April 12, 2020 5:25 pm
Updated April 12, 2020 5:27 pm
There are 22 residents and one staff member with COVID-19 at the home. .
There are 22 residents and one staff member with COVID-19 at the home.

Five residents of a North York long-term care home have died after contracting the novel coronavirus, officials confirmed Sunday.

There are 23 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the Chartwell Gibson Long Term Care Residence, located near Leslie Street and Steeles Avenue East.

“Our sympathies are extended to the family and loved ones of these individuals,” a spokesperson for Chartwell said in an email to Global News.

READ MORE: 5 dead, 37 cases at Humber Heights retirement home in Toronto

“We are also very aware of how upsetting this is for all families with loved ones in this home … We continue to follow infection control protocols and resident monitoring including temperature checks twice daily, active screening of employees, isolation and the use of PPE in addition to all recommendations of the Chief Medical Officer and Toronto Public Health.”

As of Sunday, there were a total of 86 outbreaks at long-term care facilities in Ontario.

