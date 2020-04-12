Coronavirus: 5 dead, 37 cases at Humber Heights retirement home in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

A total of five people have died amid a coronavirus outbreak at an Etobicoke retirement home, officials have confirmed.

The Village of Humber Heights retirement home, located near Scarlett Road and Lawrence Avenue, has 37 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 23 among residents and 14 staff.

A long-term care facility at the same location also has four confirmed cases of COVID-19, one resident and three staff.

“To protect the health and well-being of our residents, their loved ones and our team members, we have implemented a number of measures in line with our robust infection control protocols and the latest Ontario Health recommendations,” Schlegel Villages, which manages the facility, said on their website.

The company said there are enhanced disinfecting processes, temperature checks, active screening of residents, visitor restrictions and restrictions on travel, among other measures.

3 dead at Mississauga location

Schlegel Villages said there have also been three COVID-19-related deaths at their Erin Meadows long-term care location.

Ten residents have contracted the virus there, as well as 11 staff members.