Personal insight from Canadian living at epicentre of pandemic in the United States
By last Tuesday, the death toll from coronavirus in New York City had passed that of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center. The outbreak has placed New York at the centre of a global pandemic. Aside from the United States – New York state has more COVID-19 patients than any country in the world. Lily Pazand, a Canadian working in New York and living in New Jersey joined Sarah MacDonald today on BC1 to give us some insight what life is like under lock down at the epicentre of the pandemic.