Personal insight from Canadian living at epicentre of pandemic in the United States

By last Tuesday, the death toll from coronavirus in New York City had passed that of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center. The outbreak has placed New York at the centre of a global pandemic. Aside from the United States – New York state has more COVID-19 patients than any country in the world. Lily Pazand, a Canadian working in New York and living in New Jersey​ joined Sarah MacDonald today on BC1 to give us some insight what life is like under lock down at the epicentre of the pandemic.