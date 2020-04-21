Ontario reports 551 new coronavirus cases, total rises to 11,735 with 622 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 551 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday and 38 additional deaths, bringing the provincial total to 11,735 cases.

The death toll has risen to 622.

Meanwhile, 5,806 people have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 49.5 per cent of cases.

The province has done 174,170 tests so far for the virus. This is up 9,330 tests from the previous day. Ontario has increased testing capacity since mid-April.

Tuesday’s report marks a 4.9 per cent increase in cases compared to the day prior.

Ontario health officials revealed, for the second time, projection numbers on Monday that suggest while community spread of COVID-19 has peaked, cases in long-term care homes, retirement homes and any other congregate settings appear to continue to grow.

“The sacrifices people are making to stay home and wash their hands are making a difference,” the report highlighted.

Officials said that, now, the cumulative cases for the span of the outbreak is less than 20,000, “substantially lower” than 80,000 cases previously predicted (if measures were upheld) and 300,000 cases (if no measures were implemented) for the end of April.

Ontario has 859 patients (up by 57) hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 250 patients in an intensive care unit (up by three) and 194 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (up by one).

There are 5,546 people currently under investigation awaiting test results.

Greater Toronto Area public health units account for 58.7 per cent of all cases in the province.

Here is a breakdown of Ontario cases by gender and age:

4,955 people are male (42.2 per cent)

6,663 people are female (56.8 per cent)

19 and younger: 260 people (2.2 per cent)

20-39: 2,657 people (22.6 per cent)

40-59: 3,665 people (31.2 per cent)

60-79: 2,687 people (22.9 per cent)

80 and older: 2,457 people (20.9 per cent)

There have been 121 outbreaks reported in long-term care homes — an increase of seven from the previous report. Ontario has 273 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes.

Health-care workers in Ontario account for 1,368 of the total reported cases, which is 11.7 per cent of the infected population.

The newly reported numbers are valid as of 2 p.m. Monday from the Toronto Public Health Coronavirus Rapid Entry System (CORES) and 4 p.m. Monday from the province’s integrated Pubic Health Information System (iPHIS).