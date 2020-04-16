Maimonides seniors’ centre ‘doing better’ during COVID-19 crisis

Send this page to someone via email

As of Thursday, there have been seven confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the walls of the Donald Berman Maimonides Geriatric Centre in Côte Saint-Luc.

According to government statistics, three residents have contracted the virus while four staff members have tested positive, according to the union representing the health-care staff.

Despite the growing number of cases, staff members who spoke to Global News said as of recently, they feel safe with their work environment.

“A little bit better, but not before. We’re better protected now,” one orderly said while walking into the building.

Regional health officials with the CIUSSS West-Central Montreal say the center is implementing all necessary safety procedures.

In a statement, Communications Officer Lauren Schwartz said their facilities have set up hot zones for residents who are infected.

They have also increased cleaning measures and residents are no longer allowed in common areas.

“We have what we need when it comes to supplies, our staff are equipped with personal protective equipment as needed,” Schwartz said.

Shortages of personal protective equipment have been reported across the Quebec health system, fueling concern that health-care workers are being put at risk.

CIUSSS West-Central Montreal union president Leon Mayers says while they have experienced shortages, nurses and orderlies are adequately accommodated.

“There may have been a shortage at one time but I’m telling you now everyone has enough masks, gloves and shields. They are accessible to them,” Mayers said.

Staff members who work on the floor with quarantined residents say the situation has improved, and they are better equipped to deal with the crisis.

“It’s not too bad when I compare the situation to other homes and residences, Maimonides is doing better,” said Idah Dunga Sone.

While safety gear is on hand, staffing the centre is still an issue, according to staff. It’s a situation that has plagued all levels of the health-care system across the province.

“We are short of staff but this has happened before. It is under control, we can adapt,” nurse Purita Putkaew said.

Seniors residences and long-term care facilities account for more than half of the reported deaths in the province.

Some 47 per cent of all facilities are reporting positive cases of COVID-19 according to the Quebec government’s list of public health centers.