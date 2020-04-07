Coronavirus: Long-term care home in Laval has 105 COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

A long-term care home north of Montreal is reporting that 105 people at its facility have tested positive for COVID-19 and eight have died.

A spokeswoman for the regional health authority says the Centre d’hébergement Ste-Dorothée in Laval decided to test all its residents last Friday to learn the size of the outbreak.

Judith Goudreau said this testing revealed 69 new cases among the 174 tested, in addition to the several dozen cases previously reported among residents and staff.

Laval had a total of 712 cases as of yesterday, including outbreaks at three care homes and a hospital.

Goudreau says 87 health-care employees are affected across the territory, however it’s unclear how many of those are associated with the care home.

The news comes as Premier François Legault is expected to reveal a series of projections and scenarios regarding the possible course of the outbreak.

Quebec had reported over 8,500 cases as of Monday, but the slowing number of new hospitalizations has led the premier to express hope the virus may be nearing its peak.