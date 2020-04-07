Menu

Health

Quebec to release coronavirus projections as province fights to contain spread

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted April 7, 2020 8:48 am
Coronavirus: Should Quebecers wear masks when out in public?
The question of masks is being hotly debated as health authorities continue to study the progression of the novel coronavirus.

The Quebec government is expected to release on Tuesday a series of projections and scenarios related to the development of the novel coronavirus in the province.

The move comes as the province reports more than 8,500 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

The illness has led to 121 fatalities to date, including an additional 27 deaths on Monday.

Dr. Horacio Arruda, director of Quebec public health, said his team is concerned about releasing numbers to the public amid uncertainty.

Projections are a way to meet the appetite for more information, he added.

“My people are telling me, ‘Announce nothing, Horacio. They will cut your head off if you have the wrong number,'” he said on Monday.

The province has been working tirelessly to contain the spread of the disease for the past three weeks. Quebec remains under a partial lockdown, with schools and non-essential businesses closed until at least May.

As part of the restrictions, police are cracking down on physical-distancing violations. A handful of regions are also off limits to non-essential travel.

Premier François Legault is expected to provide an update on the pandemic when the province releases its scenarios in the afternoon.

With files from Global News’ Annabelle Olivier and the Canadian Press

