Coronavirus: Montreal-area family receives warning from police for holding birthday parade

The joy of a Beaconsfield, Que., birthday parade was short-lived as Montreal police issued a warning to those holding the celebration over the weekend as strict social-distancing rules remain in effect in the province due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Melissa Leblanc’s family surprised her Sunday afternoon with a procession and a Happy Birthday serenade for her 33rd birthday.

Leblanc’s family, standing across the residential street, sang Happy Birthday and waved posters.

Leblanc says the family drove by her home twice.

During the second passing, she says, about a dozen family members stopped their vehicles.

“It was amazing,” Leblanc said.

The whole procession lasted a total of 10 minutes, according to Leblanc.

A families birthday celebration in Beaconsfield was cut short as police issued a warning for holding a Birthday Parade. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/BFkJjF8YpC — BraydenJaggerHaines (@BraydenJagger) April 6, 2020

Police were alerted to the event after receiving calls from neighbours, according to Insp. Andre Durocher.

No fines were issued, but police gave a warning to the well-wishers for holding a public gathering and disturbing the peace.

“It’s not fair,” Leblanc said.

While she says she understands the severity of the pandemic, Leblanc believes no one was putting themselves in danger.

She claims everyone was keeping a safe distance between her and each other.

“I was shocked. The closest I got to them was when I went get the bottle of champagne that was left for me on the front lawn,” she said.

As birthday parades have become more common, Durocher says there is no prohibition against people having them, however he urges people to stay indoors.

“The best idea is to stay inside, particularly for birthdays,” Durocher said.

“Hopefully, if everyone follows the guidelines, everybody will have birthdays next year.” Tweet This

Armed with stronger powers, police hope to restrict people’s movement from different regions and cities during the pandemic.

Durocher fears people driving in their cars from different places around Montreal could spread the virus even more.

“If you as an individual stop in front of somebody’s house and wish them happy birthday and just go on, that is fine,” Durocher said.

“But if you have 50 cars outside your house, it’s another story.” Tweet This

Quebecers face fines of $1,546 for holding social gatherings or if they are deemed to not be following social-distancing rules, according to Durocher.

“That’s better spent to keep for next year’s birthday party, ” Durocher said.

Leblanc says the event left her shocked and distraught.

“Gatherings like this are needed during these times,” Leblanc said.