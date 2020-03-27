Police officers in Montreal, Terrebonne pay tribute to hospital workers

Send this page to someone via email

Police officers in Terrebonne and Montreal are saluting frontline workers during the COVID-19 crisis in their own way.

Once their shift was done on Thursday, Terrebonne police officers drove by the Pierre-Le Gardeur Hospital in a caravan.

“We had warned the hospital a lot of police cars would be driving by so they didn’t worry, we just didn’t tell them why,” said Terrebonne police spokesperson Captain Joël Lamarche.

They lined up on the street –respecting social distancing measures– in front of the emergency room and displayed five letters spelling ‘MERCI’ — which is ‘thank you’ in French.

Lamarche said they were inspired by seeing people cheering for frontline workers from their balconies in Europe.

1:10 Coronavirus outbreak: Nuns sing on rooftop in Italy for all those quarantined due to COVID-19 Coronavirus outbreak: Nuns sing on rooftop in Italy for all those quarantined due to COVID-19

While their drive-by was conducted in front of the hospital, the message of encouragement is intended for all workers providing essential services during the pandemic.

“It’s for everyone. The garbage collectors, grocery store clerks, health care workers, firefighters, the media, our colleagues… all the essential workers during this crisis,” Lamarche said.

A video of the tribute captured and posted on social media has been shared thousands of times and gathered thousands of comments in support.

https://www.facebook.com/groups/310885462591012/permalink/1135834110096139/

“Certain comments gave us chills,” said Lamarche of the positive feedback they received.

Terrebonne police is also displaying rainbow stickers on their patrol cars that say “everything will be O.K.” as a way to keep everyone’s spirits uplifted.

On Friday morning, Lachine hospital workers were also surprised by Montreal police (SPVM) officers who carried out a similar gesture.

SPVM officers from Station 8 in Lachine lined up in front of the hospital to applaud the staff’s work, prompting social media posts thanking police in return.

“We feel their solidarity. It’s an incredibly appreciated gesture,” Chantal Goulet Larivière, who works as an auxiliary nurse at the Lachine hospital, told Global News.

The borough mayor of Lachine also took to social media to commend the initiative.

“Thank you to all those in the front lines for us,” said Lachine borough mayor Maja Vodanovic on a Facebook post.

2:12 Coronavirus: Montreal suburb asking residents to report group gatherings Coronavirus: Montreal suburb asking residents to report group gatherings

