Coronavirus: Quebec to provide update, church bells to ring out message of hope

As the health crisis deepens across the country, the Quebec government is expected to provide an update Friday on its response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

While the province continues to tighten its measures, there has been a growing number of cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

As of Thursday, 1,629 people have contracted the disease in the province, and there have been eight fatalities. The illness has led to more than 100 hospitalizations, and 43 people are in intensive care.

Public health authorities are keeping a close eye on Montreal, where nearly half of the province’s COVID-19 infections have been reported.

Quebec’s families minister is also holding a news conference in the afternoon specifically for children. Mathieu Lacombe is expected to answer questions submitted by kids online.

The province is calling on anyone who is healthy and under the age of 70 to donate their time by signing up online to volunteer. Proper social-distancing measures will be maintained, but the government says organizations that provide essential services need help.

Volunteer activities include making calls to seniors, getting groceries for people with disabilities and providing household help for those in need.

Church bells to ring out on Sunday

Places of worship must remain closed under the province’s order to shutter all non-essential businesses, but two religious leaders are proposing a gesture of solidarity.

Catholic churches will ring the bells for 10 minutes at noon on Sunday to send a message of hope to Quebecers during a difficult time.

Montreal Archbishop Christian Lépine and Quebec Auxiliary Bishop Marc Pelchat said in a statement that the crescendo will continue every Sunday until Easter.

“We want familiar bells to warm everybody’s heart, especially those of the elderly, who may feel more lonely, worried and in need of reassurance during this period of confinement,” said Pelchat.

⁠— With files from the Canadian Press

