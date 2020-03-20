Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: MUHC front-line workers demonstrate importance of washing hands in viral video

By Gloria Henriquez Global News
Posted March 20, 2020 4:15 pm
Updated March 20, 2020 4:34 pm
Three McGill University Health Centre front-line workers recorded a cheeky video reminding people of the importance of frequent handwashing in order to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. Friday, March 20, 2020.
Three McGill University Health Centre front-line workers recorded a cheeky video reminding people of the importance of frequent handwashing in order to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. Friday, March 20, 2020. Courtesy: Katie Hutchins

If you’re bored of singing Happy Birthday twice while washing your hands, how about doing it while singing MC Hammer’s Can’t Touch This?

Katie Hutchins, a nurse at the McGill University Health Centre’s organ transplant unit, recently used the song in a viral video to urge people to wash their hands amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ MORE: Here’s why frequent handwashing is recommended in preventing spread of COVID-19

In the video, Hutchins, along with fellow nurse Erica MacArthur and Christopher Boivin, choreographed a dance to the ’90s tune.

The goal is to remind people of the importance of social distancing and frequent handwashing.

“Wash your hands and social distance! But a little dancing never hurt,” wrote Hutchins.

READ MORE: What are coronavirus symptoms? In mild cases, just like the common cold

Story continues below advertisement

The response online has been overwhelming, catapulting the front-line workers into social media stardom, and the video has been viewed thousands of times and shared by hundreds.

Six steps for proper handwashing

The McGill University Health Centre is reminding people of the six steps for proper handwashing technique, as it is the most effective tool in fighting the spread of the novel coronavirus.

  1. Wet your hands with lukewarm water
  2. Apply enough soap
  3. Rub your hands together for 15 to 20 seconds
  4. Thoroughly soap all surfaces of both hands: your fingers, between your fingers, your thumbs, your palms, the back of your hands and your fingernails
  5. Rinse your hands with running water
  6. Dry your hands with a paper towel or a clean cloth and turn off the tap with the towel
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus canadacovid-19 canadacoronavirus cases canadaMcGill University Health Centrecoronavirus handwashinghandwashing techniqueproper handwashing
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.