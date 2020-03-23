Menu

Coronavirus: Nightly applause for health care workers comes to Vancouver

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 23, 2020 7:43 pm
Cheers ring out for B.C. healthcare workers on front line of COVID-19 pandemic
WATCH: Vancouver residents take to their balconies to cheer in support of health care workers fighting COVID-19, the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The ritual of a noisy nightly “thank you” to health care workers fighting the novel coronavirus pandemic has come to Vancouver.

The practice, which caught on after spectacles in Italy and Spain, sees locals head out to their balconies, clapping, banging pots and joining in a raucous cheer in support of health care workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 fight.

READ MORE: ‘Truly heroes’: Tributes pour in for doctors, nurses fighting coronavirus pandemic

West End resident Rory Richards got the ball rolling in Vancouver on Friday after creating an event on Facebook to spread the idea.

“An invite to the entire city to join us on our balconies and at our windows to show our gratitude for our healthcare workers on the front lines of fighting this virus, as well as all the essential workers who are putting themselves at risk so we have access to food, transportation and other essential services,” wrote Richards.

“Bring your self, your voice, your hands, an instrument and let’s unite in gratitude and MAKE SOME NOISE from our windows and balconies!”

The event, which takes place every evening at 7 p.m. has grown in size and decibel level every night since, spreading to other neighbourhoods in the city and even as far afield as New Westminster.

READ MORE: Thousands of nurses answer call to help with coronavirus pandemic: ‘This is the way we are’

The ritual of support for frontline health care workers has also popped up in France, Denmark, the U.K., India and South America, with examples easy to find under the hashtag #Clapfordoctors.

It’s also become popular across Ontario, where people are organizing under the hashtag #Cheer4HealthWorkers.

CoronavirusCOVID-19bc coronavirusCovid19West EndCOVIDCoronavirus BCVancouver Coronaviruscheer4healthcareworkersclapfordoctorcoronavirus cheerwest end cheerwest end clapwest end health care workers
