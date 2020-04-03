Montreal’s Just for Laughs Festival postponed to fall in wake of COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal’s renowned Just for Laughs Festival has been pushed to the fall in the wake of COVID-19.

Just For Laughs Group says the annual summertime comedy extravaganza will now unfold Sept. 29-Oct. 11.

The festival was originally slated to take place in July with comedy acts including Bill Burr, The Nasty Show series with special guest Andrew Dice Clay, and The Ethnic Show series.

Purchased tickets, known as passports, remain valid and applicable to shows in the fall festival.

Organizers say they’re evaluating various scenarios for the outdoor part of the festival, which will depend on the changing situation surrounding the pandemic.

More details on the event will be announced this summer.

The festival is being presented in collaboration with Loto-Québec.

“We are energized by the ability of our teams to adapt to current conditions and present a festival redesigned in its form and content as early as the fall,” Charles Décarie, president and CEO of the Just For Laughs Group, said in a statement Friday.

“If the situation permits, we will resume work in the interim and thus be able to play an important role in reviving the cultural sector, but also in the social healing that we all need.”

