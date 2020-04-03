Quebec ramps up measures to help small businesses weather coronavirus health crisis

Send this page to someone via email

A series of new measures are being rolled out in Quebec to help small businesses as the novel coronavirus health crisis takes a toll on the local economy.

The provincial government announced on Friday it will provide $150 million in temporary emergency funding to municipalities to aid entrepreneurs as they weather the storm.

“Our government wants to help as many businesses as possible get through the crisis,” Economy Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon said in a statement.

The initiative will help companies hard hit by COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, with up to $50,000 to stay afloat.

Under the plan, Montreal will receive $40 million, and $10 million will be given to Quebec City. The remaining $100 million will be divided among other municipalities in the province.

Businesses in all industries, including co-operatives and non-profit organizations, are eligible for the funding.

Other financial measures include more flexibility when it comes to repaying loans granted under the province’s local investment funds, which are provided to businesses by municipalities. Entrepreneurs have a six-month respite period amid the pandemic.

The boost comes amid a lockdown in Quebec. Non-essential services — including bars and most retail stores — are physically closed until at least April 13 in a bid to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The Quebec government will provide updates on developments concerning the health crisis on Friday afternoon.

There are more than 5,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Quebec, including 36 fatalities. The hardest-hit area is Montreal, which accounts for roughly half the cases.

Premier François Legault has asked police forces and municipalities to be less tolerant of people breaking social-distancing measures during the pandemic. He said fines for flouting these measures can go as high as $6,000.

As a result, the province is reminding Quebecers to stay home as much as possible and avoid contact with others.

In Montreal, there will be more police in six major parks to hand out tickets for physical-distancing violations. Mayor Valérie Plante has threatened to close the parks if necessary.

— With files from the Canadian Press