Coronavirus: Montreal launches website to help map COVID-19 outbreak

Montreal has a new website, aplatir.ca, known as flatten.ca in English, designed to help the city map the COVID-19 outbreak.

At a news conference on Friday, Montreal public health director Mylène Drouin announced the new site that will collect data from symptomatic people in the city to better study the epidemiology of the novel disease in Montreal, which remains the epicentre of the outbreak in Quebec.

If you have symptoms, Drouin said you are encouraged to voluntarily answer a few questions about yourself and your symptoms on the site, which she said will only take a few minutes.

The site was designed at the University of Toronto and has already launched across the country, according to Montreal’s public health director.

As the epicentre of COVID-19 in the province, Montreal accounts for 2,837 of the 6,101 cases in Quebec and 29 of the 61 deaths — as of Friday.

The city has 169 people hospitalized, including 31 in intensive care, and 175 infected healthcare professionals.

