Coronavirus: Quebec government will not overturn hospital’s ban on guests in delivery rooms

The Quebec government took a stance on Monday, saying it will not interfere with Montreal’s Jewish General Hospital’s contraversial decision to ban guests from delivery rooms due to COVID-19 concerns.

At the provincial government’s daily press briefing, Premier François Legault said he believes the decision made by the hospital was the right one.

“It’s fair and reasonable,” said the premier, given the number of COVID-19 cases at the Jewish General.

The hospital’s decision to ban all guests — including fathers, partners, immediate family members and doulas — from delivery rooms came Friday, after hospital workers in the maternity ward found out a woman’s partner lied about having symptoms of the virus to accompany her in the delivery room.

The hospital’s new policy equally bans all postpartum hospital visitations.

Quebec’s health minister Danielle McCann said officials have no plans to ask the hospital to overturn its decision, nor do they plan on asking other hospitals to follow suit with a similar measure.

McCann agreed with the premier. Due to fact that the hospital has the most infections in the province, she said she understands and supports the strict precaution taken. She added that she understands this is a very difficult situation for everyone involved.

She said that the public needs to take all precautions possible to protect all patients and staff in the hospital.

Since being announced, the policy has received swift reaction from patients and care providers who say the prospect of delivering a baby alone is traumatic for some women, and having a companion present during childbirth is part of the World Health Organization (WHO)’s COVID-19 guidelines.

The WHO states that all women, including those with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 infections, should have the right to a “safe and positive childbirth experience” and mental health care. This includes having a companion of choice present during delivery.

Many expecting parents who are set to deliver at the hospital have expressed their shock and heartbreak at the news, and a petition asking that the hospital revoke its decision has widely circulated online.

Lauren Gazzard, a first-time expecting mother set to deliver there in June, said she never imagined that she would have to go through childbirth alone.

“The one thing I had to anchor me was that my husband would be there with me,” Gazzard said.

Michael Kerr, Gazzard’s husband and father of the baby, said he is finding it difficult to process the idea that he will not get to be there for his wife, nor the first moments of his child’s life.

Labour unions and several associations representing Quebec midwives pleaded with the provincial government to take a strong stand on the issue, calling the new measures “punitive.”

For Megan Howarth, a Montreal doula, the hospital’s new policy is inhumane. “It’s [a woman’s] right to have support,” she said. Howarth believes women who will be forced into giving birth alone might suffer increased psychological repercussions, like postpartum depression.

Both the health minister and premier, however, emphasized that this policy has only been implemented at the one hospital in the province that is dealing with the highest number of COVID-19 infections, and women can make the choice to deliver at another hospital if they feel strongly about having a partner with them during birth.

Officials at the Jewish General have not responded for a request for comment, but a statement on the CIUSSS West-Central Montreal website, whose health network includes the Jewish General, states that partners or a designated person is currently not permitted to accompany a woman at the time of delivery, nor for the postpartum period.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Quebec has reached 8,580, on Monday and 121 people in the province have so far died of the disease.

— With files from The Canadian Press

