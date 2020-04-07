Coronavirus outbreak: Quebec projections show COVID-19 peak likely in mid-April

Asked about an estimate of when the peak of COVID-19 would likely hit Quebec, the strategic medical advisor at the Direction de la santé publique, Dr. Richard Massé said it would happen sometime around April 18 to April 20, adding this time period was based on the “transmission dynamic.” He said based on how the transmission has changed due to stay-at-home and social distancing measures, it has slowed when the peak would happen but there is still a range of dates it could happen.