Coronavirus outbreak: Quebec must ‘progressively’ phase in social, economic life after peak
The strategic medical advisor at the Direction de la santé publique, Dr. Richard Massé, said on Tuesday that when the province has passed the peak of the COVID-19 outbreak, social and economic life can begin to return but it must be done “progressively” so as to prevent the curve from going back up. He added that even as social and economic life returns, precautions will need to remain in place to prevent the coronavirus from returning.