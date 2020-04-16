Apartment fire in Oromocto, N.B. that displaced 40 people deemed an accident: officials

Send this page to someone via email

An apartment fire that has temporarily displaced more than 40 people in Oromocto, N.B., has been deemed an accident, fire officials told Global News on Thursday.

Oromocto Fire Department Deputy Chief Richard Cummings told Global News the fire was the result of soldering pipes as maintenance crews attempted to replace water taps in the building.

The fire at the four-storey complex on Onondaga Street was reported shortly after 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

Cummings said the fire caused “significant damage to the top two floors of the building.”

Global News could see windows along the rear of the building were smashed while the Canadian Red Cross said power had been cut to the building for safety reasons.

The Canadian Red Cross said in a statement on Wednesday that volunteers have assisted 24 tenants with emergency lodging, purchases and some other basics.

Other tenants made their own arrangements such as staying with relatives or friends in the community.

“It’s expected most tenants should be allowed home in a day or two,” said the Canadian Red Cross.

The Red Cross said its volunteers are currently following physical distancing and other public health restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic to protect themselves and others.

With files from Callum Smith