Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Fire

40 people displaced after apartment building in Oromocto, N.B. catches fire

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted April 15, 2020 8:28 pm
File photo.
File photo. Alexa MacLean/Global News

More than 40 tenants have been temporarily displaced by a fire that broke out in a four-storey apartment building in Oromocto, New Brunswick.

According to the Canadian Red Cross, the fire on Onondaga Street was reported shortly after 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Fire crews respond to blaze at Cap-Pelé sawmill: ‘There’s nothing left’

The Canadian Red Cross said in a statement that volunteers have assisted 24 tenants with emergency lodging, purchases and some other basics.

Others tenants made their own arrangements such as staying with relatives or friends in the community.

In addition, when providing emergency aid, Red Cross said its volunteers are currently following social distancing and other public health restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic to protect themselves and others.

READ MORE: Couple displaced after house fire in New Brunswick: Red Cross

Story continues below advertisement

“The fire was confined to one section of the top two storeys of the building, but there was some smoke in other areas and power was cut for safety reasons,” said the Canadian Red Cross.

“It’s expected most tenants should be allowed home in a day or two.”

New Brunswick examining environmental impact of Minto tire fire
New Brunswick examining environmental impact of Minto tire fire

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FireNew BrunswickSocial DistancingCanadian Red CrossNew Brunswick FireOROMOCTOApartment Building FireOnondaga StreetOromocto New Brunswick
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.