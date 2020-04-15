40 people displaced after apartment building in Oromocto, N.B. catches fire

Send this page to someone via email

More than 40 tenants have been temporarily displaced by a fire that broke out in a four-storey apartment building in Oromocto, New Brunswick.

According to the Canadian Red Cross, the fire on Onondaga Street was reported shortly after 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Canadian Red Cross said in a statement that volunteers have assisted 24 tenants with emergency lodging, purchases and some other basics.

Others tenants made their own arrangements such as staying with relatives or friends in the community.

In addition, when providing emergency aid, Red Cross said its volunteers are currently following social distancing and other public health restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic to protect themselves and others.

“The fire was confined to one section of the top two storeys of the building, but there was some smoke in other areas and power was cut for safety reasons,” said the Canadian Red Cross.

“It’s expected most tenants should be allowed home in a day or two.”

