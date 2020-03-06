Menu

Canada

Couple displaced after house fire in New Brunswick: Red Cross

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted March 6, 2020 9:33 am
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.  . The Canadian Red Cross

A couple has been displaced after a house fire in the rural community of New Denmark, N.B., on Thursday.

The Canadian Red Cross says the fire was reported at approximately 8:20 p.m. at a home along Route 380, located approximately 20 kilometres southeast of Grand Falls, N.B.

READ MORE: Man dead following 2-vehicle collision in Fredericton

The organization says a woman was checked at the scene for minor smoke inhalation but that there were no serious injuries. The man wasn’t home at the time of the blaze.

Volunteers with the Red Cross have assisted the couple with funds for emergency purchases like food, clothing and other basics.

The couple is reportedly staying with a nearby relative.

