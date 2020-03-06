Couple displaced after house fire in New Brunswick: Red Cross

Send this page to someone via email

A couple has been displaced after a house fire in the rural community of New Denmark, N.B., on Thursday.

The Canadian Red Cross says the fire was reported at approximately 8:20 p.m. at a home along Route 380, located approximately 20 kilometres southeast of Grand Falls, N.B.

The organization says a woman was checked at the scene for minor smoke inhalation but that there were no serious injuries. The man wasn’t home at the time of the blaze.

Volunteers with the Red Cross have assisted the couple with funds for emergency purchases like food, clothing and other basics.

The couple is reportedly staying with a nearby relative.

