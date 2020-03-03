Man dead following 2-vehicle collision in Fredericton

A 67-year-old has died Tuesday after his vehicle collided with another in Fredericton.
The Fredericton Police Force said first responders arrived to the scene at approximately 10:45 a.m. in the 600- block of Canada Street.
The second driver, a 57-year-old, man had to be extracted from his vehicle, and was transported to Dr. Everett Chalmers Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Police said Canada Street between Perley Avenue and the Penniac Bridge will be closed for several hours as they investigate the cause of the collision.
