Man dead following 2-vehicle collision in Fredericton

Send this page to someone via email

A 67-year-old has died Tuesday after his vehicle collided with another in Fredericton.

The Fredericton Police Force said first responders arrived to the scene at approximately 10:45 a.m. in the 600- block of Canada Street.

READ MORE: New Brunswick trio face charges after armed robbery in Moncton, N.B.

The second driver, a 57-year-old, man had to be extracted from his vehicle, and was transported to Dr. Everett Chalmers Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police said Canada Street between Perley Avenue and the Penniac Bridge will be closed for several hours as they investigate the cause of the collision.

Story continues below advertisement