Man dead following 2-vehicle collision in Fredericton

By Kierra Lentz Global News
Posted March 3, 2020 3:25 pm
.
. File / Global News

A 67-year-old has died Tuesday after his vehicle collided with another in Fredericton.

The Fredericton Police Force said first responders arrived to the scene at approximately 10:45 a.m. in the 600- block of Canada Street.

The second driver, a 57-year-old, man had to be extracted from his vehicle, and was transported to Dr. Everett Chalmers Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police said Canada Street between Perley Avenue and the Penniac Bridge will be closed for several hours as they investigate the cause of the collision.

