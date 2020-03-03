New Brunswick trio face charges after armed robbery in Moncton, N.B.

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick RCMP say three people have been charged following a home invasion in Moncton, N.B., on Sunday.

Police say that at approximately 5:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of an armed robbery at a home on Botsford Street.

A 30-year-old-man was allegedly confronted by a 27-year-old armed with a weapon inside the home and demanded money.

The 30-year-old resident fled the scene and nobody was injured.

When officers arrived on the scene shortly after the robbery, police arrested a 44-year-old woman leaving the residence. A 27-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman were also arrested inside the home.

All three appeared in Moncton Provincial Court on Monday.

Maria Baker, 26, and Toni Elizabeth Goulette, 44, have been charged with one count each of robbery with a firearm.

Chase St. Pierre, 27, has been charged with a count of robbery with a firearm and wearing a disguise with intent.

All three have been remanded into custody and are scheduled to return to court on March 6 for bail hearings.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.