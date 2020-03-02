Menu

Crime

Nova Scotia RCMP continue to investigate homicide of Tony Walsh

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted March 2, 2020 10:41 am
Nova Scotia RCMP help mother of missing Nova Scotia man issue online plea
The RCMP have taken the unusual step of distributing a video on Facebook that includes a heart-rending statement from the mother of Tony Walsh of Bible Hill.

RCMP continue to investigate the disappearance and suspected homicide of a man from Bible Hill, N.S., last year.

Police say Peter Anthony Walsh, known to his family and friends as Tony, was last seen on Aug. 23, 2019, in Truro, N.S. — more than six months ago.

It would have been Walsh’s 36th birthday on Sunday.

Police say on the morning and afternoon of the day he was last seen, Walsh is known to have driven to various locations, including Milbrook, Truro and Debert.

It was reported that he was last spotted getting into a truck in the Truro area.

Walsh’s vehicle, a beige 1999 Chrysler Sebring, was later found in a business parking lot in downtown Truro.

Missing man Tony Walsh is shown in an image grab from a Nova Scotia RCMP video.
Missing man Tony Walsh is shown in an image grab from a Nova Scotia RCMP video. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Nova Scotia RCMP MANDATORY CREDIT

His disappearance was initially being investigated as a missing persons file. But on Jan. 20, 2020,  police say evidence led investigators to reclassify the matter as a homicide.

RCMP have not publicly disclosed what resulted in that decision but told Global News they do have at least one suspect in the case.

Police have previously made several appeals to the public, including a video appeal from Walsh’s mother in December.

Walsh is described as five feet nine inches tall and 180 pounds with several tattoos, including a distinctive one of a diamond under his right eye, according to police.

He was last seen wearing brown work pants that were possibly Carhartt brand, a white T-shirt with black lettering and brown work boots, police say.

Investigators are reminding the public that any details about Walsh’s appearance could play an important role in their investigation.

Any tips and information can be provided to police at 902-896-5060 or by contacting Crime Stoppers.

