Disappearance of Peter Anthony Walsh being investigated as a homicide: N.S. RCMP

Nova Scotia RCMP announced Monday that the disappearance of 35-year-old Peter Anthony Walsh is now being investigated as a homicide.

Walsh, known as “Tony” to his family and friends, was last seen on Aug. 23, 2019 in Truro, N.S. His disappearance was being investigated as a missing persons file, however RCMP say the evidence has now led officers to rule the matter is a homicide.

According to police, Walsh was last seen getting into a truck. Police say his own truck, a 1999 Chrysler Sebring, was left in the area and later recovered by his family in the parking lot of a Truro business.

“We appreciate the tips and information that have come to us … We believe there are people in the community who know what happened and we need them to come forward,” Sgt. Glenn Bonvie of the Northeast Nova major crimes unit said in a media release.

“Our focus continues to be on the family and on getting answers for them as we try to determine what happened to Tony.”

Walsh is five feet nine inches tall and 180 pounds with several tattoos, including a distinctive one of a diamond on his face under his right eye, according to police.

He was last seen wearing brown work pants that were possibly Carhartt brand, a white T-shirt with black lettering and brown work boots, police say.

RCMP continue to ask members of the public to come forward if they have any information about this incident. Information can be provided directly to the investigators by calling the RCMP Northeast Nova major crimes unit at 902-896-5060 or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers.

— With files from Global News’ Graeme Benjamin