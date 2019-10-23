Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in connection with mother’s homicide in Halifax

Send this page to someone via email

A 26-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of his mother in Halifax.

Halifax Regional Police have charged Ryan Richard Lamontagne, 26, with the murder of 65-year-old Linda Lamontagne.

Cst. MacLeod w/ latest information police have on second degree murder charge laid against a man in connection to homicide of his mother. pic.twitter.com/zgPQ2BDfJP — Alexa MacLean (@AlexaMacLean902) October 23, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Police investigating woman’s death in Halifax

Police say they responded to a home in the 6300 block of Willow Street at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday following a call reporting “suspicious circumstances.”

Upon arrival, police say officers located Linda Lamontagne dead in the backyard of the residence.

Police are currently on scene and have taped off a large area around a home on the 6200 block of Willow Street in #Halifax, in relation to a “suspicious circumstance call” where a woman was found dead this morning. @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/JJ3v8InffI — Ashley Field (@AshleyJVField) October 22, 2019

Very few details right now. The forensic identification unit is on-scene and a large area has been taped off, including a small park/pathway behind the home, at the corner of Dublin Street and Chebucto Road. @globalhalifax #hfx pic.twitter.com/lPeq5J9T3d — Ashley Field (@AshleyJVField) October 22, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect was taken into custody without incident, police say.

An autopsy was conducted by the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service, and the woman’s death was ruled a homicide.

Ryan Richard Lamontagne was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court on Wednesday to face charges of second-degree murder and indignity to human remains.