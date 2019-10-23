Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in connection with mother’s homicide in Halifax

A 26-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of his mother in Halifax.
Halifax Regional Police have charged Ryan Richard Lamontagne, 26, with the murder of 65-year-old Linda Lamontagne.
Police say they responded to a home in the 6300 block of Willow Street at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday following a call reporting “suspicious circumstances.”
Upon arrival, police say officers located Linda Lamontagne dead in the backyard of the residence.
The suspect was taken into custody without incident, police say.
An autopsy was conducted by the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service, and the woman’s death was ruled a homicide.
Ryan Richard Lamontagne was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court on Wednesday to face charges of second-degree murder and indignity to human remains.
