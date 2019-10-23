Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in connection with mother’s homicide in Halifax

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted October 23, 2019 9:07 am
Updated October 23, 2019 9:41 am
Police tape off a section of Willow Street on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, after a woman was found dead.
Police tape off a section of Willow Street on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, after a woman was found dead. Ashley Field/Global News

A 26-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of his mother in Halifax.

Halifax Regional Police have charged Ryan Richard Lamontagne, 26, with the murder of 65-year-old Linda Lamontagne.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Police investigating woman’s death in Halifax

Police say they responded to a home in the 6300 block of Willow Street at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday following a call reporting “suspicious circumstances.”

Upon arrival, police say officers located Linda Lamontagne dead in the backyard of the residence.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect was taken into custody without incident, police say.

An autopsy was conducted by the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service, and the woman’s death was ruled a homicide.

Ryan Richard Lamontagne was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court on Wednesday to face charges of second-degree murder and indignity to human remains.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
CrimeHalifaxHalifax Regional PoliceHalifax crimeHalifax HomicideWillow StreetHalifax MurderLamontagneLinda LamontagneRyan LamontagneRyan Richard LamontagneWillow Street homicidewoman found dead Willow Street
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.