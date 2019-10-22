Police investigating woman’s death in Halifax

Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in central Halifax.
Few details have been released, but police said the investigation is taking place in the 6200 block of Willow Street.
Police are calling the investigation a “suspicious circumstance call where a woman was found deceased.”
READ MORE: 2 people arrested after cocaine seizure in Yarmouth: N.S. RCMP
Members of Halifax police’s Special Investigation Section of the Criminal Investigation Division and the Forensic Investigative Section are on the scene.
The investigation is its early stages, according to police, so details are limited.
Police say they’ll provide more information as it becomes available.
COMMENTS