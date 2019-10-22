Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Police investigating woman’s death in Halifax

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted October 22, 2019 9:21 am
Updated October 22, 2019 9:36 am
Police tape off a section of Willow Street on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 after a woman was found dead. .
Police tape off a section of Willow Street on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 after a woman was found dead. . Ashley Field/Global News

Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in central Halifax.

Few details have been released, but police said the investigation is taking place in the 6200 block of Willow Street.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are calling the investigation a “suspicious circumstance call where a woman was found deceased.”

READ MORE: 2 people arrested after cocaine seizure in Yarmouth: N.S. RCMP

Members of Halifax police’s Special Investigation Section of the Criminal Investigation Division and the Forensic Investigative Section are on the scene.

The investigation is its early stages, according to police, so details are limited.

Police say they’ll provide more information as it becomes available.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
CrimePoliceHalifaxHalifax Regional PoliceDeathHRPWillow Street6200 Willow StreetHalifax death
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.