Police investigating woman’s death in Halifax

Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in central Halifax.

Police are currently on scene and have taped off a large area around a home on the 6200 block of Willow Street in #Halifax, in relation to a “suspicious circumstance call” where a woman was found dead this morning. @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/JJ3v8InffI — Ashley Field (@AshleyJVField) October 22, 2019

Few details have been released, but police said the investigation is taking place in the 6200 block of Willow Street.

Police are calling the investigation a “suspicious circumstance call where a woman was found deceased.”

Very few details right now. The forensic identification unit is on-scene and a large area has been taped off, including a small park/pathway behind the home, at the corner of Dublin Street and Chebucto Road. @globalhalifax #hfx pic.twitter.com/lPeq5J9T3d — Ashley Field (@AshleyJVField) October 22, 2019

Members of Halifax police’s Special Investigation Section of the Criminal Investigation Division and the Forensic Investigative Section are on the scene.

The investigation is its early stages, according to police, so details are limited.

Police say they’ll provide more information as it becomes available.