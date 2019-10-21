Menu

Crime

2 people arrested after cocaine seizure in Yarmouth: N.S. RCMP

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted October 21, 2019 2:19 pm
Updated October 21, 2019 2:20 pm
.
. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lee Brown

Two people were arrested inside a home in Yarmouth, N.S., after Nova Scotia RCMP say they seized cocaine and crack cocaine on Friday.

According to police, a home on Green Street was searched by members of Yarmouth Town RCMP, where cocaine and crack cocaine was found and seized.

READ MORE: 3 arrested for drug trafficking in wide-spread bust: Halifax RCMP

In addition to the drugs, police say cash was also seized. Two people were arrested inside the home as well.

Leonard Leslie Gabriel, 54, and Stella McAuley, 46, both of Yarmouth, have each been charged with one count of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia RCMP seize cocaine, arrest five after searching home in Port Hawkesbury

Both were released from custody and are scheduled to return to Yarmouth provincial court on Dec. 2.

