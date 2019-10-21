2 people arrested after cocaine seizure in Yarmouth: N.S. RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Two people were arrested inside a home in Yarmouth, N.S., after Nova Scotia RCMP say they seized cocaine and crack cocaine on Friday.

According to police, a home on Green Street was searched by members of Yarmouth Town RCMP, where cocaine and crack cocaine was found and seized.

In addition to the drugs, police say cash was also seized. Two people were arrested inside the home as well.

Leonard Leslie Gabriel, 54, and Stella McAuley, 46, both of Yarmouth, have each been charged with one count of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Both were released from custody and are scheduled to return to Yarmouth provincial court on Dec. 2.

