Canada

Fire crews respond to blaze at Cap-Pelé sawmill: ‘There’s nothing left’

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted April 15, 2020 7:44 pm
.
. File / Global News

Cap-Pelé Fire Chief Ronald Cormier said crews responded to a fire that broke out at Cap-Pele Saw Mill Ltd. in New Brunswick on Wednesday morning.

He said the fire broke out around 8:20 a.m., when about 10 to 15 people were working. Normally, 32 people would be working at the sawmill in the summer.

READ MORE: Couple displaced after house fire in New Brunswick: Red Cross

“No one was injured,” said Cormier, “but everything is gone.

“There’s nothing left, only a pile of steel.”

Cormier said the estimated damage is at $2 million.

He said that the cause of the fire remains unknown, adding that the investigation will begin on Thursday.

