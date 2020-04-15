Fire crews respond to blaze at Cap-Pelé sawmill: ‘There’s nothing left’

Send this page to someone via email

Cap-Pelé Fire Chief Ronald Cormier said crews responded to a fire that broke out at Cap-Pele Saw Mill Ltd. in New Brunswick on Wednesday morning.

He said the fire broke out around 8:20 a.m., when about 10 to 15 people were working. Normally, 32 people would be working at the sawmill in the summer.

“No one was injured,” said Cormier, “but everything is gone.

“There’s nothing left, only a pile of steel.”

Cormier said the estimated damage is at $2 million.

He said that the cause of the fire remains unknown, adding that the investigation will begin on Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

1:50 New Brunswick examining environmental impact of Minto tire fire New Brunswick examining environmental impact of Minto tire fire