Several garages destroyed, homes damaged by overnight fire in southwest Calgary

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A huge overnight fire in the southwest Calgary community of Silverado has destroyed at least three garages, damaged several houses and forced several families to evacuate their homes.

The Calgary Fire Department said the fire broke out shortly after midnight in the 200 block of Silverado Drive.

View image in full screen Several vehicles that were parked inside the burned garages were also destroyed in the fire. Global News

Crews were met with heavy smoke and flames coming from a garage and starting to spread to neighbouring properties.

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“Heard a loud bang and then thought maybe a car accident and then more repeated bangs and explosion sounds, so came out to investigate and there was a big fire going on,” said Josh Brady, who lives just down the street from where the fire started. “Then all the fire trucks started coming and the more water they threw at it, the more explosions seemed to be coming out of the garage.

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“It’s pretty scary stuff and I feel bad for the family and all the neighbours.”

View image in full screen One of the homes was so damaged that the family will need to temporarily find another place to live, while several other homes had melted siding or other exterior damage. Global News

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control relatively quickly but three garages were destroyed, three others were damaged, one home was severely damaged, several others had melted siding or other exterior damage and several vehicles were also destroyed or damaged.

So far, there’s no word on what caused the fire.

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