Coronavirus: Guelph Humane Society trying virtual, contactless pet adoptions

Send this page to someone via email

The Guelph Humane Society says its pet adoption process will be completely contactless during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The organization said it has researched a variety of options and consulted experts to find a safe and virtual solution.

“We continue to have new pets coming into our care and we don’t want to reach our capacity,” executive director Adrienne McBride said. “It is important to us that we can continue serving our community and part of that means re-opening adoptions.”

Animals available for adoption can be viewed online and the Humane Society can arrange a virtual meet-and-greet with a pet and the person interested in adopting.

Story continues below advertisement

Staff will also share information about each animal’s personality and work with potential adopters to help find a match.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“We want our adoptable pets to be thriving and bonding with their new families, especially while the whole family is at home during COVID-19,” McBride said.

1:55 How COVID-19 impacts pets How COVID-19 impacts pets

The Guelph Humane Society closed its facility to the public and halted its adoption program on March 17. Most animals were placed in foster homes due to the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic.

READ MORE: Late fees on hydro payments waived for Guelph customers during pandemic

Several pets listed online as of Thursday include cats, dogs and small pets such as rabbits.

More information can be found on the Humane Society’s website.