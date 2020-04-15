Menu

Canada

Coronavirus: University of Guelph offers housing for front-line workers

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted April 15, 2020 10:17 am
Guelph police salute healthcare workers on the front lines of the novel coronavirus pandemic
WATCH: Several Guelph police officers showed their support for health-care workers with a round of applause and a blast of the sirens from their cruisers outside of Guelph General Hospital.

The University of Guelph says it is offering temporary housing to health-care workers, emergency responders and other front-line workers affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Space has been made available in campus residences for those wanting to live apart from their families while caring for patients.

READ MORE: University of Guelph donates more nitrile gloves, N95 masks for coronavirus fight

“Many of these critical workers are concerned about the possibility of carrying the virus home and exposing their family members,” said Irene Thompson, the university’s director of student housing.

The university said it was approached by local front-line workers and agencies about using the campus residences temporarily.

“Providing them with housing options felt like something tangible the university could do to help,” Thompson said.

The apartment-style residences accommodate physical distancing, including single rooms and washrooms, and accommodations can be made to house families if necessary.

Currently, 172 students are still living in campus residences that could usually accommodate about 5,000 people.

Faculty and students from Queen’s University as well health care professional take part in Code Life ventilator challenge
Faculty and students from Queen’s University as well health care professional take part in Code Life ventilator challenge

Housing is available through July, with bookings daily, weekly or monthly.

READ MORE: 'Now you have coronavirus' — Guelph man allegedly coughs on 2 women

There will be some cost, but the university said pricing is based on keeping the buildings operational and ensuring hygiene and safety measures necessary to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

Health-care workers and emergency responders who are interested can contact the university at 519-824-4120, ext. 58124.

