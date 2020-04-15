Coronavirus: University of Guelph offers housing for front-line workers

Send this page to someone via email

The University of Guelph says it is offering temporary housing to health-care workers, emergency responders and other front-line workers affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Space has been made available in campus residences for those wanting to live apart from their families while caring for patients.

“Many of these critical workers are concerned about the possibility of carrying the virus home and exposing their family members,” said Irene Thompson, the university’s director of student housing.

The university said it was approached by local front-line workers and agencies about using the campus residences temporarily.

“Providing them with housing options felt like something tangible the university could do to help,” Thompson said.

The apartment-style residences accommodate physical distancing, including single rooms and washrooms, and accommodations can be made to house families if necessary.

Currently, 172 students are still living in campus residences that could usually accommodate about 5,000 people.

Housing is available through July, with bookings daily, weekly or monthly.

There will be some cost, but the university said pricing is based on keeping the buildings operational and ensuring hygiene and safety measures necessary to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

Health-care workers and emergency responders who are interested can contact the university at 519-824-4120, ext. 58124.