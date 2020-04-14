University of Guelph donates more nitrile gloves, N95 masks for coronavirus fight

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

The University of Guelph says it is making another large donation of personal protection equipment to local public health authorities in the battle against the novel coronavirus.

The donation for local hospitals and health care facilities includes more than 100,000 nitrile gloves, 2,300 N95 masks, sanitizer, isolation gowns and nasal swabs.

The university already donated 10,000 N95 masks and two ventilators from the Ontario Veterinary College in late March.

“Once again, we are happy to step up,” said vice-president Don O’Leary. “[We] are committed to doing all we can to support the fight against COVID-19.”

The university said for this latest shipment, the equipment was gathered from across campus, including labs, animal services, hospitality services and the athletics department.

1:25 Coronavirus outbreak: World’s largest manufacturer of rubber gloves has its hands full Coronavirus outbreak: World’s largest manufacturer of rubber gloves has its hands full

Story continues below advertisement