Canada

University of Guelph donates more nitrile gloves, N95 masks for coronavirus fight

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted April 14, 2020 10:30 am
How much do gloves help prevent the spread of COVID-19?
Blake Lough takes a look at what health officials are saying about wearing gloves during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The University of Guelph says it is making another large donation of personal protection equipment to local public health authorities in the battle against the novel coronavirus.

The donation for local hospitals and health care facilities includes more than 100,000 nitrile gloves, 2,300 N95 masks, sanitizer, isolation gowns and nasal swabs.

The university already donated 10,000 N95 masks and two ventilators from the Ontario Veterinary College in late March.

University of Guelph donates 10,000 masks to frontline workers

“Once again, we are happy to step up,” said vice-president Don O’Leary. “[We] are committed to doing all we can to support the fight against COVID-19.”

The university said for this latest shipment, the equipment was gathered from across campus, including labs, animal services, hospitality services and the athletics department.

Coronavirus outbreak: World’s largest manufacturer of rubber gloves has its hands full
