Coronavirus: University of Guelph donates 10,000 masks to frontline workers

The University of Guelph says it is donating 10,000 N95 masks and other much-needed personal protective equipment to help in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

In a statement, the university said the masks were delivered to Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health in what was expected to be the first of several expected shipments donated to health-care workers.

“This is a time when we need to step up and do what we can do to help,” vice-president Don O’Leary said.

Plans are underway to provide disinfectant wipes, nitrile gloves, hand sanitizer, surgical masks, isolation gowns and other items.

The Ontario Veterinary College on the U of G campus will also be donating ventilator equipment.

The university said it is working with public health to co-ordinate the best way to donate supplies.

“We are happy we are able to support our frontline workers and will continue to look for more ways the university can contribute to the fight against COVID-19,” O’Leary said.

