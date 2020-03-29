Coronavirus: Guelph Longo’s employee tests positive for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Longo’s says an employee at their Guelph location on Clair Road has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

In a statement, president and CEO Anthony Longo said the company received confirmation on Sunday that an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee’s last shift was on March 24, Longo said.

“We are taking immediate actions in the best interests of our team members and guests while ensuring that the team member who tested positive has the support they need for a healthy recovery,” he said.

“We want to assure you that our stores and team members have been operating under heightened preventative measures and in accordance with recommendations from Public Health to protect against the spread of COVID-19.”

Longo said they are executing “additional deep cleaning in-store, above and beyond our already elevated sanitation and cleaning protocols.”

The store, which opened in November 2017, has also installed place markers for distance and plexiglass shields at cash registers and suspended all sampling and self-serve options.

Longo said the company is working with Public Health officials to identify and support any other team member who may need to self-isolate.

“These team members will continue to be compensated during this time,” he said.

Longo added that health officials have assured his family business that the risk of grocery shopping remains low and will not hesitate to close the store if Public Health suggests that is the best course of action.

“We are making decisions under the guidance of Public Health and will continue to act immediately on their direction and protocols,” he said.

The store remains open for now and is dedicating the first hour of business for at-risk community members.

The positive case at this Longo’s location comes after an employee at a Vaughan location tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

More information can be found on Longo’s website.

