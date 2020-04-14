Menu

Crime

‘Now you have coronavirus’: Guelph man allegedly coughs on 2 women

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted April 14, 2020 11:22 am
Tougher charges to be laid against suspects who spit or cough on police
With COVID-19 now a major health threat, Vancouver police are warning that suspects who spit or even cough on officers will be charged with aggravated assault.

Guelph police say a 24-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly coughed on two women near the city’s downtown core.

According to police, the incident happened on April 9 at around 1:45 p.m. near the intersection of Wellington and Dublin streets.

Police allege a man walked up behind the women and coughed on them. He then laughed and said, “Now you have coronavirus,” police reported.

The man was arrested a few minutes later and he’s been charged with causing a nuisance and breaching probation.

He was not identified by Guelph police and will make a court appearance in July.

The news comes Guelph reports 69 confirmed cases of the novel of coronavirus and at least one death as of Tuesday morning.

