Canada

Late fees on hydro payments waived for Guelph customers during pandemic

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted April 15, 2020 3:51 pm
Ontario slashes hydro rates providing relief during coronavirus pandemic
Being cooped up is the new reality for many, leaving people to keep busy within the confines of their home. Recognizing this, the Ontario government said it is helping out residents by slashing hydro rates. Miranda Anthistle reports.

Alectra Utilities says it will be waiving late payment charges for all Guelph customers for 60 days, effective Wednesday, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a letter to Mayor Cam Guthrie, Alectra president and CEO Brian Bentz said these are difficult times for families and businesses that rely on the utility.

READ MORE: Coronavirus pandemic has cost Guelph $9 million so far, mayor says

“This will provide further reassurance to our customers that they will not be financially impacted for late payments, nor will their electrical services be disconnected for non-payment,” Bentz said.

Alectra says they have about 56,000 accounts in Guelph.

“We are committed to doing what we can to ease the financial burden they are facing,” Bentz added.

He said these policies, combined with off-peak rates, and the extension of the moratorium on service disconnections until July 31 will provide much-needed relief to customers.

Alectra will continue to apply late payment fees to the water and wastewater services for Guelph customers.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19GuelphCity of GuelphCoronavirus GuelphCOVID 19 GuelphAlectra UtilitiesAlectra coronavirusAlectra COVID-19Alectra Utilities late fees
