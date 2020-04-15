Late fees on hydro payments waived for Guelph customers during pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Alectra Utilities says it will be waiving late payment charges for all Guelph customers for 60 days, effective Wednesday, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a letter to Mayor Cam Guthrie, Alectra president and CEO Brian Bentz said these are difficult times for families and businesses that rely on the utility.

“This will provide further reassurance to our customers that they will not be financially impacted for late payments, nor will their electrical services be disconnected for non-payment,” Bentz said.

Alectra says they have about 56,000 accounts in Guelph.

“We are committed to doing what we can to ease the financial burden they are facing,” Bentz added.

He said these policies, combined with off-peak rates, and the extension of the moratorium on service disconnections until July 31 will provide much-needed relief to customers.

Alectra will continue to apply late payment fees to the water and wastewater services for Guelph customers.