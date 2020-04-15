Jimmy Webb, NYC punk rock style icon, dead at 62

Send this page to someone via email

American punk icon Jimmy Webb died on Tuesday after a battle with cancer. He was 62.

The New York City-based businessman was best known as the manager and buyer of Trash and Vaudeville — the iconic, Manhattan-based rock and roll fashion boutique — between 2000 and 2016.

After the world-renowned East Village landmark relocated, Webb launched his own business I Need More in 2016 as a new place to outfit his seemingly endless list of musician friends, which included the Ramones, Iggy Pop and Beyoncé.

A close friend of Webb’s, Heart Montalbano, revealed he had been fighting cancer, Rolling Stone reported on Tuesday.

I Need More issued a statement to Instagram on Wednesday morning confirming Webb’s death.

“We lost an angel yesterday,” the store wrote. “Jimmy Webb is and will forever be loved by everyone. Jimmy is bringing people together even after his passing. This is what he would’ve wanted.

“Everyone has their own story and we hope that you can share them with us so that we can, together, mourn his passing… We will always remember Jimmy and celebrate the love he shared with us.”

An outpouring of tributes to Webb began pouring in over social media in wake of the news.

Mourning the loss of the outgoing, personality-filled individual were legendary rock musicians Alice Cooper, Joan Jett, Slash and Duff McKagan from Guns N’ Roses, Sebastian Bach and Debbie Harry of Blondie, among other loyal buyers.

Here’s what some rock legends had to say about Jimmy Webb:

Our friend, Jimmy Webb, a legend and a St. Marks St. legend, stylist of the punks, famous and not, has passed. I’m so very sad and we’ll all miss your energetic, warm soul. The city will not be the same without you. pic.twitter.com/RI06gv8f0C — Joan Jett (@joanjett) April 15, 2020

Jimmy Webb was a great friend of mine. I bought every pair of Cuban heeled boots that I wore from 1987 – 2011 at Trash & Vaudeville from Jimmy. Rest in peace brother we will miss you. You came from the time of true rock and roll 👢❤ https://t.co/WYSPy77GAO — Sebastian Bach (@sebastianbach) April 14, 2020

Everyone in my family are so saddened to learn of Jimmy Webb's (of NYC's Trash & Vaudeville)untimely passing. Sweet guy, great businessman, and dear friend of my son, Jay who, when Jay was 13 , Jimmy was his East Village "Uncle" RIP Jimmy. — Max Weinberg (@EStreetMax) April 14, 2020

“The death of Jimmy Webb will be breaking many hearts today,” tweeted legendary rock photographer Mick Rock.

“He was a beautiful man of rare soul and grace with a huge heart. Unforgettable character. Sweet temperament. We will all remember.”

For decades, Trash and Vaudeville was notorious for carrying myriad tight trousers.

“It’s not rock and roll if your pants don’t hurt,” Webb told the New Yorker in 2007.

Trash and Vaudeville opened in 1975 on 96 East 7th Street in the Manhattan District, and it wasn’t until 24 years later that Webb joined the team as a sales rep and worked his way up to the managing role.

The charismatic stylist described Trash and Vaudeville as the “true mom-and-pop, the bodega of rock ’n’ roll clothing,” during an interview with the New York Times in 2013.

Jimmy Webb of Trash and Vaudeville during Bob Gruen Print Sale Benefiting the Joey Ramone Foundation at Morrison Hotel Gallery Loft in New York City. Hikari Yokoyama/WireImage

The store spanned two floors of New York City’s historic Hamilton-Holly House on St. Mark’s Place for four decades. While it was one business, the main floor was dedicated to “vaudeville” attire, whereas the basement focused on the “trash” style of rock ‘n’ roll.

“It’s here because of truth and spirit,” he added. “Just like Iggy Pop giving it his best every night and going all the way until everything in your body is broken except your soul and rock ’n’ roll.”

Webb was raised in the small town of Wynantskill, N.Y. After graduating high school in only three years and enrolling in a Connecticut-based community college, Webb grew tired of his routine lifestyle and made the abrupt decision to hitchhike down to Florida, according to the New Yorker.

It was there where he met a couple of vacationing New Yorkers — who he quickly befriended — and moved back to the Big Apple in the ’70s. It was then that Webb got a job “delivering cocktails in a gay bar.”

He credited that job for kicking off his rock ‘n’ roll lifestyle, to “dance and live,” adding that it inspired him to run “off into the streets by [himself] with all the other runaway boys. No fear.”

Just received some devastating news 😭This man has helped dress me since I was 14 years old, even convincing my dad to buy me stuff he didn't want to buy me when I was young. He was the heart and soul of NYC rock n roll fashion. Love you Jimmy Webb💔 RIP pic.twitter.com/AwA5flbeG7 — Mercyful Kate (@MercyfulKate) April 14, 2020

Webb was homeless for a while as he struggled with addiction. He later overcame those problems and made the name that he is known for now in the fashion industry after joining Trash and Vaudeville.

Webb is remembered by many as an energetic, positive man, a “warm soul,” “a ragged ray of sunshine” and the “heart and soul of New York City rock n’ roll fashion.”