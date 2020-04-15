Joe Exotic’s song ‘I Saw a Tiger’ is a streaming hit

Send this page to someone via email

Joe Exotic’s music has seen a spike in streaming numbers since the release of Netflix’s hit docuseries, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.

Exotic’s song, I Saw a Tiger, was added to Spotify on March 30 “following a clamoring from fans to get it added on the platform,” a Spotify representative said in a statement to Cnet.

Although the Tiger King star did not sing or write any of the songs, they were performed under his name. Exotic’s music was written and performed by Vince Johnson and Danny Clinton.

Johnson told Slate that they “connected with Joe Exotic via an ad looking for someone to write a theme song for his private zoo as well as the in-the-works reality TV show about it.”

“He seemed like a dandy,” Johnson told the outlet which also noted that Exotic seemed to feature his vocals mixed over over Collins’ and Johnson’s recordings for a few songs.

In data revealed by Spotify, Exotic’s song I Saw A Tiger has now amassed over 545,000 listens since it’s been added to the platform.

Denmark is in the number one spot of per capita numbers of listeners and Canada is in the 10th spot behind the United States.

Top 10 countries streaming Joe Exotic’s music:

1. Denmark

2. UK

3. Ireland

4. Iceland

5. Norway

6. New Zealand

7. Australia

8. Sweden

9. USA

10. Canada

Spotify also revealed that listeners between the ages of 25-29 are consuming Exotic’s music at the highest rate, followed by ages 30-34.

The streaming service also said that Exotic’s music is “averaging an 18 per cent daily increase in its share of streams.”

Other Exotic songs available on Spotify include Here Kitty Kitty, which is about the Tiger King star’s rival Carole Baskin.

Exotic is currently in prison serving a 22-year sentence after being convicted of hiring a hitman to murder Baskin.

The 57-year-old former tiger breeder is currently sentenced to 22 years in prison for two counts of murder-for-hire, nine counts of violating the Endangered Species Act, and eight counts of violating the Lacey Act by falsifying wildlife records.